US News & World Report recognizes Sweet Briar’s Excellence

Five years ago, Sweet Briar introduced the women’s leadership core, replacing conventional general education requirements. We also instituted a sustainable budget model. Since then, the College has been single-minded in improving its streamlined academic program and deepened our commitment to women’s leadership. Sweet Briar invested in its agricultural heritage and widened its curricular offerings in sustainability by building a vineyard, apiary and greenhouse.



We’ve reimagined and rebuilt the Sweet Briar experience into one that is innovative and responds to the challenges of our moment, educating ethical women leaders who will go on to make a positive difference in the world. These efforts have once again been recognized by US News and World Report, which has released their 2023 college rankings.



For the third time since 2019, Sweet Briar has been ranked as one of their most innovative liberal arts colleges in the nation —this time at #29. This ranking is based on the votes cast by presidents, vice presidents, and other peers around higher education. Sweet Briar is also #35 on the social mobility list, which recognizes schools that successfully admit, support and graduate Pell Grant recipients.