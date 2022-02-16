Artist talk and gallery reception with Uzo Njoku

Posted on February 16, 2022 by Dana Poleski


Uzo Njoku


Artist Uzo Njoku was born in Nigeria and currently lives in New York City. She works in oil, acrylic and collage, creating colorful original pieces and making prints. She also design clothing and products.

Join Njoku as she talks about her work and her life as an artist and business owner (the event is free and open to the public).

Artist Talk: Uzo Njoku
Wednesday, Feb. 23, 7:30-9 p.m.
Reahard Learning Gallery, Cochran Library
Watch the livestream

Gallery Reception: Uzo Njoku, Animals Make Us Human
Thursday, Feb. 24, 5:30-7 p.m.
Pannell Gallery

And, check out her Instagram post where she’s preparing for her collaboration with and exhibition at Sweet Briar!



 










