Artist talk and gallery reception with Uzo Njoku

Artist Uzo Njoku was born in Nigeria and currently lives in New York City. She works in oil, acrylic and collage, creating colorful original pieces and making prints. She also design clothing and products.Join Njoku as she talks about her work and her life as an artist and business owner (the event is free and open to the public).

Artist Talk: Uzo Njoku

Wednesday, Feb. 23, 7:30-9 p.m.

Reahard Learning Gallery, Cochran Library

Watch the livestream

Gallery Reception: Uzo Njoku, Animals Make Us Human

Thursday, Feb. 24, 5:30-7 p.m.

Pannell Gallery





























View this post on Instagram















































A post shared by Uzo Njoku (@uzo.art)



And, check out her Instagram post where she’s preparing for her collaboration with and exhibition at Sweet Briar!