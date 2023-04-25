Sweet Briar College president is featured guest on IngenioUs podcast

During this podcast, President Woo shares her insights about finding opportunities for growth and innovation, what works, and why change always takes longer than you think it will.
When Meredith Woo took over as the president of Sweet Briar College in 2017, the nonprofit Virginia women’s institution was seen as a troubled place. Alumnae had wrestled the college back from the brink of closure, but it still faced financial issues, resulting in a warning from its accreditor. Understanding that there is no playbook for how to bring back a college from the brink of closure, Woo and her leadership team set out to create their own playbook. By leveraging Sweet Briar’s historic missional strengths as a liberal arts women’s college with a breathtakingly beautiful campus in rural Virginia, and with the extraordinary support of alumni and friends around the globe, the College has been revived and the recent projections for long-term viability are positive. During this podcast, Woo reflects on the experience of taking over a college in a catastrophic state. She shares her insights about finding opportunities for growth and innovation, what works, and why change always takes longer than you think it will.
