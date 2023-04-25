Sweet Briar College president is featured guest on IngenioUs podcast

When ⁠Meredith Woo⁠ took over as the president of ⁠Sweet Briar College⁠ in 2017, the nonprofit Virginia women’s institution was seen as a troubled place. Alumnae had wrestled the college back from the brink of closure, but it still faced financial issues, resulting in a warning from its accreditor. Understanding that there is no playbook for how to bring back a college from the brink of closure, Woo and her leadership team set out to create their own playbook. By leveraging Sweet Briar’s historic missional strengths as a liberal arts women’s college with a breathtakingly beautiful campus in rural Virginia, and with the extraordinary support of alumni and friends around the globe, the College has been revived and the recent projections for long-term viability are positive. During this podcast, Woo reflects on the experience of taking over a college in a catastrophic state. She shares her insights about finding opportunities for growth and innovation, what works, and why change always takes longer than you think it will.

