Justice of the Georgia Supreme Court Named 2023 Commencement Speaker

It is my pleasure to announce that the Honorable Verda M. Colvin ’87, Justice of the Georgia Supreme Court, will address the Class of 2023 at the College’s 114th Commencement ceremony on Saturday, May 13. The ceremony gets underway at 10 a.m. in the upper quad and will be followed by a community luncheon in the lower quad.

I am thrilled that Justice Colvin will speak to the Class of 2023. Verda’s achievements are a marvelous example of how Sweet Briar women serve as leaders who make our world a better place for all. Born and raised in Atlanta, Justice Colvin double-majored in government and religion at Sweet Briar while holding a variety of leadership positions, including as a resident advisor and a member of several student organizations. She then earned her juris doctorate from the University of Georgia School of Law.

With a career that started in a civil rights law firm, Justice Colvin went on to become the first African American female appointed by a Republican governor to Georgia’s Court of Appeals in 2020, and then to Georgia’s Supreme Court in 2021. Previously, she served nearly six years as a Superior Court Judge in the Macon Judicial Circuit.

A member of numerous organizations and boards, including Sweet Briar College’s Board of Directors, Justice Colvin said, “I am personally committed to public service beyond my duties as a jurist, so I welcome the opportunity to engage with constituents to encourage, inspire and motivate.” Other memberships include Macon Bar Association, Georgia Association for Women Lawyers (GAW), Georgia Association of Black Women Attorneys (GABWA), Gate City Bar Association Judicial Section, Chair of Access to Justice (A2J), Chair of Mount de Sales Academy Board of Trustees, Clarke-Carley Inn of Court, Clarence Cooper Inn of Court, Downtown Rotary Club, Regional Partnership Council of the Boys and Girls Club of Central Georgia, Macon Bill Citizen Advocacy, Co-Chair ONE MACON! 2.0, and University of GA Board of Visitors.

Her numerous awards and honors include Randolph Thrower Lifetime Achievement Award (2023), Justice Verda M. Colvin Month in honor of Women’s History Month in Macon-Bibb County (2022), Alaimo Award (2022), The Leah Ward Sears Award for Distinction in the Profession (2021), The Young Lawyers Division Distinguished Judicial Award (2020-

21), Tradition of Excellence Award as a Judge by the General Practice and Trial Section of the State Bar of Georgia (2019), Middle Georgia Association of Women Lawyers’ Outstanding Woman Lawyer of the Year (2019), NAACP President’s Award (2018), Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. Pearls of Service Award (2017), Omega Psi Phi Fraternity

Citizen of the Year (2016 and 2017), and Leadership Macon’s Robert F. Hatcher Distinguished Alumni Award as a Community Leader (2015).

For more information about commencement, visit sbc.edu/commencement or email Shelbie Filson at sfilson@sbc.edu.

Meredith Woo

President

Sweet Briar College