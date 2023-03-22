Sweet Briar March Days of Giving Goals Exceeded for the 8th Year

The bells are ringing once again at Sweet Briar! For our community, the commitment to March Days of Giving has been part of our reaffirmation of Sweet Briar’s mission for the last eight years. Whether it was luck or repetition, everyone clearly embraced the call to action—the total amount raised through these 10 days in 2023 is $1,935,966 and 1,452 gifts.

“I am profoundly grateful to everyone who contributed to Sweet Briar during the March Days of Giving,” said President Meredith Woo. “This outpouring of generosity demonstrates the love that the College’s family and friends feel for this institution, and the pride they take in supporting Sweet Briar’s mission to educate women leaders.”

The celebration kicked off on March 1 with the campus community gathering in the Quad to plant a new Sweet Briar rose bush, with students, faculty and staff taking a turn at the shovel.

That evening, alumnae and friends met and exceeded the first $500,000 goal, raising $505,074 in less than 24 hours. As in previous years, this unlocked a challenge for March 2-10. This challenge would not have been possible without our challenge donors. This year, our challengers were ten alumnae: Cornelia Long Matson ’58, Hedi Haug White ’64, Frances Kirven Morse ’68, Blanchette Chappell Maier ’73, Muffy Hamilton Parsons ’78, Allison Roberts Greene ’81, Meg Price Bruno ’83, Norma Bulls Valentine ’93 and two alumnae who prefer to remain anonymous. These generous alumnae committed a total of $500,000 to match up to an additional $500,000 between March 2 and March 10.

This year, alumnae and friends stepped up to March Days of Giving with 1,452 gifts from around the world. Our donors reached across the United States, and many international alumnae even mailed their checks well in advance. Supporters ranged from alumnae to faculty, staff, parents (both current and former), and friends. Among alumnae, we saw a 7 percent increase in our participation rate during March Days of Giving, a metric that is so important and that we track carefully during each year, especially as we strive to reach our 30% goal.

All gifts to the College during March Days of Giving truly make a difference to our current and future students. March Days of Giving continues to show results that magnify the message from alumnae that Sweet Briar will go on in perpetuity.