Meet Presidential Medalist, Sita Moses ’23

Sita Moses ’23, an art history and studio art double-major from Dublin, New Hampshire, is the recipient of the 2023 Presidential Medal. The medal is given to a senior who has demonstrated exemplary intellectual achievement, in addition to distinction in some or all of these areas: service to the community, contributions to the arts, enlargement of the College’s global perspective, athletic fitness and achievement, leadership and contributions to the community discourse.

Sita is well-known among her peers, faculty and staff as an accomplished and compassionate student leader. She has been a resident advisor, served as the student representative on the Buildings, Grounds and Technology Committee of the Board of Directors; served as an Outdoor Program leader; is a member of Alpha Lambda Delta Honor Society; served as the Riding Council President, Vice President and Treasurer; has been Treasurer of her class, a member of the Sustainability Club, was a committee member on the Multicultural Center Native American and Indigenous Heritage Week and Disability Advocacy and Inclusion Week; and served as President of Chung Mungs.

In addition to being awarded the Presidential Medal, Sita has been awarded a Presidential Scholarship, the Loren Oliver Award in Studio Art, the Nancy Godwin Baldwin ’57 Scholarship, the Friends of Art Writing Prize (twice), the Virginia Outdoor Writers Association Essay Contest, the Scholastic Art and Writing Gold Key Award, the Vixen Trophy, the Preston R. Brown Horsemanship Award and the Daisy Award. She was named to the Interscholastic Horse Show Association (IHSA) All-Academic First Team and the Old Dominion Athletic Conference All-Academic Team. She served as a member of the IHSA Team as well as Team Captain and also served on the American National Riding Commission (ANRC) Novice Team. Sita has also been published in Red Clay, Sweet Briar’s literary magazine and Visions, the Friends of Art newsletter.

Sita Moses ’23



“I am so grateful for the leadership positions I have had at Sweet Briar,” said Sita. “Taking on leadership roles comes with a degree of trust from your peers. I hope that I have given others an avenue to speak up because I feel that is the job of a leader — to make sure that communication is happening at all levels.”

Sita was very surprised to receive the Presidential Medal and feels honored by this recognition. “It was a really lovely recognition for everything that has happened in the last four years, and it feels like there’s no way it has been four years!”

Before she came to Sweet Briar, Sita had primarily focused her art in oil painting. When she visited Sweet Briar as a prospective student, she attended a handmade paper making workshop taught by professor Laura Pharis. The process takes a while to complete since the paper has to dry out completely, so when it was ready, Professor Pharis mailed Sita’s paper to her in New Hampshire with a letter. “That really made me want to come to Sweet Briar!” said Sita. Since then, Sita has learned and developed her skills in ceramics and printmaking.

Sita Moses ’23 (front) and members of the outdoor program on a hike in Sweet Briar's wildflower meadow.



After graduation, Sita will return to New Hampshire. In June, her parents are teaching a retreat in the mountains of Spain and she’ll join her brother there to help cook for the members of the retreat. After that, she plans to travel and take on seasonal and part-time work, whether at national parks or summer horse camps, something she’s been doing since she was in high school. She’s also interested in continuing to make art, “even in small ways,” and is considering applying to some artist residencies to fully immerse herself in her art at some point in the future. “I’ve found a lot of stability at Sweet Briar and it’s time to adventure!”

Adventure on, Sita! Sweet Briar will always be cheering for you.