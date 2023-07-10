The Science and Business of Virginia Wine

Audrey Flattich, a rising sophomore from Statesboro, Georgia, is spending the summer at Sweet Briar College studying the Virginia wine industry and how regional vineyards market themselves. Her research allows her to blend topics in environmental science and economics under the guidance of Dr. Lisa Powell and Dr. August Hardy.

Audrey says the support from her professors and the College has been unbelievable. “Sweet Briar gives us so many opportunities like this, and the professors are so encouraging. You just have to take the first step and express interest. The personal attention you get here is somewhat hard to believe; it makes you feel like the main character of a movie.”

Before coming to Sweet Briar, Audrey’s expectations for college were much different from how things are turning out. “Just a few years ago I never would have imagined college could be like this. I never thought about taking big steps because I didn’t really know what I was capable of, but at Sweet Briar I’ve done more in sports and academics and with my friendships than I thought I ever could.”

Audrey is majoring in economics and environmental science and is a member of the equestrian team.