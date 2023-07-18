Sweet Briar College exceeds all financial goals for the 2022-2023 fiscal year

Sweet Briar College exceeded all of its fundraising goals for the 2022-2023 fiscal year, concluding on June 30, 2023, thanks to the continued outstanding generosity and participation of its alumnae, parents, students, faculty, staff, and friends.

Sweet Briar’s philanthropic giving totaled $18,746,632 for the year. Donors contributed $6,546,578 to the Sweet Briar Fund, the College’s annual giving program, which primarily supports students, faculty and operations. The restricted giving to specific scholarships and programs totaled $2,119,854. Finally, donors contributed $10,080,200 to Where Women Lead, Sweet Briar’s current campaign to support academic programs and scholars, capital improvements, and specific endowments that support the implementation of the College’s five-year strategic plan.

Sweet Briar also tracks alumnae participation each year; the College met its goal among degreed alumnae, topping out at more than 30 percent. Interim President Mary Pope M. Hutson ’83 said, “These results build on the success over the last eight years that our alumnae, volunteers, and loyal donors have given selflessly through their commitment to Sweet Briar College. Their significant support conveys to the nation the measurable impact of both engagement and philanthropy to our exemplary college.”

Mason Bennett Rummel ’83, Chair of Sweet Briar’s Board of Directors, said, “The Board of Directors is grateful to all Sweet Briar supporters for their commitment to the College. It is particularly noteworthy that alumnae of all generations continue to give, and we appreciate their financial and volunteer contributions to Sweet Briar’s continued success.”