Sweet Briar Board Welcomes New Members

Two new members have joined the Sweet Briar College Board of Directors, Elizabeth Groves Aycock ’96 of Baltimore, Maryland, and Peter Bryan of Amherst, Virginia.

Elizabeth Aycock is a senior consultant with the investment advisory firm Asset Strategy Consultants where her work focuses on endowments and foundations. As a Sweet Briar College student, she majored in art history and completed the arts management certificate. Elizabeth earned her MBA from the Darden School of Business at the University of Virginia and holds a Chartered Financial Analyst® designation.

Peter Bryan is the President, CEO and Chief Compliance Officer of Heritage Wealth Management Group, LTD. in Norfolk, Virginia, and a veteran of the U.S. Navy. He has worked in the financial services industry since the early 1980s. Peter earned his undergraduate degree from the University of Virginia, and the Chartered Life Underwriter (CLU®) professional designation from The American College. He is active in many charitable, civic, and non-profit organizations, including being former Chairman of the Norfolk Community Services Board. His wife Jean is a Sweet Briar alumna of the Class of 1982.



Sweet Briar Board Chair Mason Rummel ’83 says, “Elizabeth and Peter bring tremendous leadership and financial investment experience that will be invaluable to the College. Their love of Sweet Briar is deep, and I look forward to their contributions as stewards of this unique and treasured institution for women.”