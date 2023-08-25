Sweet Briar announces 2023-24 Writers Series schedule

Sweet Briar College will host six public events as part of its 2023-2024 Writers Series. For over thirty years, the college has welcomed distinguished authors from across the country — and throughout the world — to its beautiful campus. Students interact with these writers at readings, in small group discussions, and at informal dinners.

Evening lectures and readings will take place at 7:30 p.m. on the dates listed below. They are free and open to the public. These events will be located in the Reahard Learning Gallery of the Mary Helen Cochran Library.

The 2023-2024 Writers Series public event schedule:

September 19 – Lynn Emanuel and Maggie Anderson

Lynn Emanuel is the author of six books of poetry, most recently Transcript of the Disappearance, Exact and Diminishing and The Nerve Of It: Poems New and Selected, which was awarded the Lenore Marshall Award by The Academy of American Poets.

Maggie Anderson’s most recent collection of poems, Dear All, was published by Four Way Books in 2017. She is the author of four previous books of poetry, including Windfall: New and Selected Poems, A Space Filled with Moving, and Cold Comfort.

October 10 – Kristina R. Gaddy

Kristina R. Gaddy is the author of Well of Souls: Uncovering the Banjo’s Hidden History and Flowers in the Gutter: The True Story of the Edelweiss Pirates, Teenagers Who Resisted the Nazis.

October 25 – Leslie Jamison

Leslie Jamison is the author of the essay collections The Empathy Exams, a New York Times bestseller, and Make It Scream, Make it Burn, the memoir The Recovering: Intoxication and Its Aftermath, and the novel The Gin Closet.

February 22 – Edgar Kunz

Edgar Kunz is the author of the poetry collections Fixer and Tap Out, a New York Times New & Noteworthy pick.

March 27 – Chloé Cooper Jones

Chloé Cooper Jones is a contributing writer at The New York Times Magazine and the author of the memoir Easy Beauty, Sweet Briar College’s 2023-2024 Common Read book.

April 4 – Lisa Russ Spaar

Lisa Russ Spaar is the author of a novel, Paradise Close and six collections of poetry, including Madrigalia: New & Selected Poems.

