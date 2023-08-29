Inter-Club Council welcomes all students during Quad Rocks

Boy George may not have been there, but Culture Club and many other campus organizations were present and welcoming as they shared information during the recent Quad Rocks event held in the Fitness and Athletics Center (FAC) on Friday, Aug. 25, 2023. Culture Club provides information about their multicultural community group during Quad Rocks 2023.

Quad Rocks is an annual event hosted by the Inter-Club Council (ICC), the Sweet Briar College governing body for clubs on campus, and is held on the first Friday of the semester. All clubs, communities and organizations are invited to share information about their groups, such as their mission and the signature events they host.

While the event is marketed toward first-years and transfer students, everyone is invited to attend. Most groups have sign- Quad Rocks is a great way to learn how to get involved on campus.up sheets to join their email list. Some groups even have positions specifically dedicated to first-year students, so new students have the opportunity to become leaders on campus right away. Clubs, organizations and communities often advertise these positions at Quad Rocks.

ICC President Kate Campbell ’24 said, “Throughout the three years I have been on the Inter-Club Council executive board, the atmosphere at this year’s Quad Rocks was the most welcoming, exciting, organized, and engaging compared to the club fairs we have held in the past. Club leaders were phenomenal at answering questions in a way that was validating, engaging, and compassionate, which led to clubs running out of room on their sign-up sheets! The Inter-Club Council executive board members’ dedication to supporting club leaders showed throughout the event - as members would walk around the track taking photos of clubs and see how they were doing or if they needed anything. As my final year of being the Inter-Club Council President, this was an amazing and rewarding experience. I am so thankful to the Inter-Club Council Executive board and the club leaders who made this event so successful!”

Current ICC members are:

President - Kate Campbell ’24

Advisor - Jess Austin

Vice President of Internal Affairs - Valen Foster ’25

Vice President of Leadership Development - Emma Evans ’26

Vice President of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion - Asmita Bhandari ’26

Director of Event Planning - Audrey Brabson ’26

Director of Club Programming - Zaniah Blakely ’26

Tap Club Liaison - Danielle Ownby ’25

Secretary - Molly Booth ’25

More information about Sweet Briar clubs and organizations is available at the following link: Sweet Briar College Clubs & Organizations