Professor Lisa Powell wins national award in environmental science

The Association for Environmental Studies and Sciences (AESS) recently awarded Professor Lisa Powell, the AESS Early Career Award. Established in 2010, the Early Career Award highlights outstanding accomplishments and promising future potential for teaching, research, policy or activism in any field of environmental science and studies. Through this award, AESS honors individuals who are within the first ten years of full-time employment in their current career and have made significant contributions to knowledge, community and diversity in environmental studies and science.

Professor Lisa Powell celebrates with students during junior spirit week, spring 2023.AESS presented this award during their annual conference in July 2023. As a member of the Sweet Briar faculty, Powell is the STEM Division Head, Director of the Center for Human and Environmental Sustainability and Associate Professor of Environmental Science and Agriculture. Her role as Director of Sweet Briar’s Center for Human and Environmental Sustainability allows her to collaborate with students, faculty, staff, and surrounding communities on sustainability initiatives. She also leads the academic and community-focused aspects of SBC’s agricultural areas, including the greenhouse, apiary, vineyard, garden, and forests. As a researcher, Powell pursues a range of questions that all ultimately address human-environment relationships, most frequently in the contexts of food systems, policy, land use, and education.

After receiving notification of the honor from AESS, Powell said, “This award also recognizes the growth, innovation, and overall strength of the environmental science program and sustainability initiatives at Sweet Briar College, which involve many of our faculty, staff and students.”

The Association for Environmental Studies and Sciences is a scholarly and professional organization that promotes interdisciplinary research, teaching and service for faculty and students in the more than 1,000 Environmental academic programs nationwide and beyond.