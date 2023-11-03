Two New Members Join Board of Directors

The Sweet Briar College Board of Directors has elected two new members to its ranks: Katherine (Katie) Hearn ’85 of Baltimore, Maryland, and Laura Willits Evans ’79 of Palm Beach, Florida.

Katie Hearn is senior vice president at Redgate Real Estate Advisors, LLC, with more than 25 years of hands-on experience in acquisition, master planning, development and leasing. Currently, she serves on the board of the mentorship program Next One Up. Katie is a member of Sweet Briar College’s Hall of Fame for lacrosse and she served on the board of directors for U.S.A. Lacrosse. She has a J.D. from the University of Baltimore School of Law.

Laura Evans is president of The Willits Foundation, which established the Willits Food System Summer Fellows program at Sweet Briar, and managing member of Deer Cross Properties, LLC, and Pepper Hill, LLC. Laura and her husband Jim own Podere Calzone vineyard in Umbria, Italy. She earned a degree in sociology from Sweet Briar and was previously assistant vice president for Sotheby’s in New York, New York.

Board Chair Mason Rummel ’83 says, “Both Katie and Laura exemplify the excellence in leadership and commitment to Sweet Briar College that we seek as we continue to strengthen the Board. The College is fortunate to have them, and we are grateful for the opportunity to work together to sustain Sweet Briar College as a leader in women’s education.”