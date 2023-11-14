Keenan Colton Kelsey ’66 commits support for Gray

In October, Reverend Keenan Colton Kelsey ’66 initiated a transformative gift to Sweet Briar College. This gift of $5 million, part of the Where Women Lead campaign, will support the rehabilitation of Gray Hall.

Gray was one of the first residence halls designed for Sweet Briar by architect Ralph Adams Cram and was constructed in 1906, along with Carson Hall. Around 2000, Gray was transformed from a residence hall to an administrative and academic building, with the addition of classrooms and by modifying dorm rooms to become offices for faculty and staff.

As enrollment at Sweet Briar has increased since the 2015-2016 academic year, so have demands for student housing. The Covid-19 pandemic has also made a lasting impact on student housing, with students requesting more single rooms than in previous years.

Gray will be returned to its original purpose as a residence hall, which will include removing modern institutional finishes to reveal hardwood floors and plaster ceilings. The College is considering restoring missing fireplace mantels following their original designs and other woodwork, such as baseboards and picture rails, removed as part of late-20th-century improvements. The project may also restore original residence hall room configurations, replace demolished partitions, re-open blocked doors, and will improve bathroom, kitchen, and laundry facilities. The College will also modernize Gray’s HVAC system.

“I am a fierce believer in same sex education, particularly women’s education,” said Keenan. “We need the information, the confidence, the critical thinking, and the moral compass to make maximum contributions to the world. Sweet Briar gives women options to have choices in life.”

Interim President Mary Pope M. Hutson ’83 said, “All of us at Sweet Briar are so grateful for Keenan’s gift to support Gray, which accomplishes one of our Where Women Lead campaign goals. This demonstration of commitment will inspire many others to support this important effort and the consequential improvements to our college. My heart swells with gratitude for Keenan and her generosity.”