Sweet Briar College Students to Deliberate “Ethics and the Environment”

The Virginia Foundation for Independent Colleges’ (VFIC) 24th annual statewide collegiate Ethics Bowl, presented by TowneBank, will take place January 28-29, 2024, on the Hollins University campus in Roanoke, Virginia. Five students from Sweet Briar College will participate in this annual statewide collegiate Ethics Bowl event. The Sweet Briar College team will compete head-to-head against other highly qualified student teams from Virginia’s leading independent colleges and universities, deliberating a variety of case studies relating to this year’s Ethics Bowl event theme “Ethics and the Environment.” The members of the Sweet Briar College student team are: Chloe Burchett, Sophomore; Brynna Hughes, Senior; Maria McCoy, Junior; Aunannya Banik, Junior and Clare Miller, Junior. The faculty coordinator for the team is Dr. Christopher Penfield, Associate Professor of Philosophy.

Many notable individuals from a variety of career fields including; business, law, education, finance, journalism and others will listen to team presentations and offer reactions to the students’ presentations.

The 2024 VFIC Ethics Bowl will begin with an opening session on Sunday, January 28, at 2:45 p.m. in Hollins University’s Babcock Auditorium, with the first round scheduled for 3:30 p.m. in various rooms in the Charles A. Dana Science Building, Moody Center, and the Richard Wetherill Visual Arts Center. On Monday, January 29, rounds 3 and 4 will begin at 8:45 a.m. The final round of competition will take place at 11:20 a.m. in Babcock Auditorium located in the Dana Science Building.

The public is invited to attend the rounds free of charge. The winning team will be announced at 12:30 p.m. on Monday. The team from Randolph-Macon College took home the Batten Trophy at the last Ethics Bowl in 2023, held at Virginia Wesleyan University.

About the Virginia Foundation for Independent Colleges

Established in 1952, the Virginia Foundation for Independent Colleges (VFIC) aims to advance the distinctive values and strengths of the seventeen colleges across Virginia that make up our consortium. We accomplish this mission by generating financial support for our schools – more than $173 million since our inception. Leveraging those resources, we establish and administer a range of programs that help our schools attract the best and brightest, create a vibrant and rigorous educational experience, prepare students for a fulfilling career, and cultivate responsible leaders for the communities they call home.

The following schools make up our consortium: Bridgewater College, Emory & Henry College, Hampden-Sydney College, Hampton University, Hollins University, Mary Baldwin University, Marymount University, Randolph College, Randolph-Macon College, Roanoke College, Shenandoah University, Sweet Briar College, University of Lynchburg, University of Richmond, Virginia Union University, Virginia Wesleyan University, and Washington and Lee University. These schools educate more than 33,000 students, 26,000 of whom are undergraduates. Of the fifteen chapters of Phi Beta Kappa in Virginia, nine reside on VFIC campuses.

For additional information on the VFIC, visit www.vfic.org.