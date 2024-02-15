Framatome CEO to speak at National Engineers Week Banquet

Katherine Williams, Chief Executive Officer of Framatome North America, will be the keynote speaker at the ninth annual National Engineering Week Banquet on Thursday, February 22, on the campus of Sweet Briar College. With more than 35 years of experience in the energy industry, Williams is actively involved with community outreach and education and endeavors to foster a deeper understanding of the importance of nuclear energy. Williams assumed the role of CEO on July 1, 2023, after more than 20 years of service at Framatome.

The annual Engineering Week Banquet brings together industry professionals, business owners, high school and college students, educators, and members of the public from the Lynchburg region and the Shenandoah Valley for an evening of networking and industry recognition. In addition to the evening’s speakers, Sweet Briar College and the Lynchburg Regional Business Alliance invite local industry, government, and academic institutions to share engineering achievements from the past 12-18 months to be exhibited at the banquet.

As CEO, Katherine Williams is responsible for overseeing Framatome’s company operations and continuing to uphold the values of Framatome’s culture. Additionally, she is responsible for all financial activities as the chief financial officer for Framatome North America. In addition to her responsibilities at Framatome and in the industry, Williams dedicates her time to working with groups that focus on women and minorities in the STEM field, fostering awareness of diversity, equity, and inclusion in the workplace. She was honored with the French Medal of Merit for her civil service to the nuclear industry in France and was also the recipient of the U.S. State Department Meritorious Honor award for her financial management support to U.S. government agencies. She is a graduate of the College of Charleston and holds a master’s degree in business administration from the University of Pittsburgh.

Tickets for the banquet are $40 for general admission, $25 for college students with ID and $15 for high school students with ID. Reserved tables with admission for eight are also available. Attendees must register here by Friday, February 16. Tickets will not be available at the door.