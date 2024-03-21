Sweet Briar Celebrates Ninth Annual March Days of Giving

Alumnae and friends of Sweet Briar College have risen to a challenge once again. For the ninth consecutive year, the College held its annual March Days of Giving campaign from March 1 through March 10. This year, we applaud members of the Sweet Briar community who helped raise $1,655,362 with 1,231 gifts.

This annual campaign encourages alumnae and friends to recommit to supporting the College, emphasizing the importance of the annual giving program. The event is held in March, when we celebrate Sweet Briar Forever Month and recommit ourselves to the perpetuity of our beloved Sweet Briar. We also recognize Women’s History Month and the impact our alumnae make in the world.

Sweet Briar sets two goals for each March Days of Giving campaign. On March 1, the fundraising goal is $500,000. Then, from March 2 through March 10, there is a second fundraising goal for another $500,000. On March 2, the College announced that a group of 17 donors united to challenge the rest of the Sweet Briar community to reach the second $500,000 goal by making an additional collective gift of $500,000.

The 17 challenge donors included Cornelia Long Matson ’58, Patti Powell Pusey ’60, Parry Ellice Adam ’62, Frances Kirven Morse ’68, Deirdre Leland ’68, Blanchette Chappell Maier ’73, Muffy Hamilton Parsons ’78, Laura Evans ’79, and nine alumnae who wish to remain anonymous. These alumnae demonstrate their generosity not just by making significant gifts, but also through inspiring others to join them.

Funds raised during March Days of Giving support Sweet Briar’s greatest needs, including scholarships for students, faculty and academic program support, and the stewardship and maintenance of the College’s natural and built environment. Some donors also chose to make restricted gifts to support areas like named and endowed scholarships to support our talented students; Sweet Briar’s Fly-In Program, which assists prospective students and families in visiting the College; and the College’s Friends programs, which enhance areas like the arts, riding, athletics, and the Mary Helen Cochran Library.