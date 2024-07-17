Sweet Briar’s community strengthens the College through efforts in fundraising and participation

What a year it has been! Despite a challenging economy, geo-political turmoil, and the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) “fiasco,” the alumnae and friends of Sweet Briar have once again demonstrated their loyalty and commitment to the College and the vision of women’s education to make a more just and sustainable world. With the close of the 2024 fiscal year, which ended June 30, these stalwart alumnae, faculty, staff, students, friends, and families contributed more than $16 million.

Thanks to the generosity of the entire Sweet Briar community, the College raised $6.47 million in unrestricted funds from the Sweet Briar Fund and unrestricted bequests, exceeding the FY 2024 $5 million goal for unrestricted funds. An additional $1.21 million in restricted funds came from gifts and grants from individuals, private foundations, and state and federal sources, $7.1 million for the Where Women Lead campaign, and additional funds from other sources, make a giving total of $16.1 million.

Sweet Briar’s participation rate for degreed alumnae (the criterion used by the Voluntary Support of Education and by U.S. News & World Report) is 28.7 percent; not as high as last year’s rate of 30 percent, but on par with other institutions as alumni/alumnae participation rates are down nationally (to an average of 22 percent).

Charitable giving to Sweet Briar is about more than money. These gifts show all members of the Sweet Briar community that all are unified in a common goal to sustain the future of the College. President Mary Pope M. Hutson ’83 said, “Our gratitude for our donors and everything they make possible knows no bounds. Because of the generosity of our alumnae and friends, our students will have the opportunity to experience the very best that Sweet Briar has to offer in a safe and beautiful environment.”

Claire Dennison Griffith ’80, Vice President for Alumnae Relations and Development, called attention to Sweet Briar’s volunteers and their impacts on philanthropic support. “Giving from alumnae is buoyed by the extraordinary efforts of our class leaders and the Alumnae Alliance Council. I am grateful to them for their continued efforts to promote engagement and encourage support among their friends and classmates, which make an impact on giving and participation — and the operations these gifts support.”