Alyson Ainsworth, D.V.M. joins Sweet Briar College as Equine Veterinarian

This year, Sweet Briar College will welcome a new position to its Harriet Howell Rogers Riding Center staff: an equine veterinarian. Alyson Ainsworth, D.V.M. comes to the College from her private practice, Afton Mountain Equine.

Dr. Ainsworth received her B.A. in foreign languages Dr. Alyson Ainsworth from the University of Virginia — where she also joined the polo club and varsity team — and her D.V.M. from Virginia-Maryland College of Veterinary Medicine in Blacksburg, Va. Prior to opening her private practice in 2021, she served as associate veterinarian at Banfield Pet Hospital in locations throughout Virginia, Valley Equine Associates in Charles Town, W.Va., Yergey, Stewart & Vallance in Laurel, Md., and held an internship at Atlantic Veterinary College in Charlottetown, Prince Edward Island in Canada.

In addition to her veterinary work, Dr. Ainsworth serves as president of Aftercare Charles Town, a nonprofit that rehomes racehorses after they retire from racing, and also rides her two former Virginia Polo ponies.

The equine veterinarian position is new to Sweet Briar and will enhance and augment the College’s Equine Management Certificate programs. Of course, Dr. Ainsworth will care for the horses in Sweet Briar’s Howell Lykes Colton ’38 Stables, but she will also teach and mentor students who are interested in becoming veterinarians themselves.

Mimi Davis Wroten ’93, director of riding at Sweet Briar, shared her enthusiasm for the new veterinarian position and Dr. Ainsworth’s arrival. “Adding a veterinarian will be a benefit to many Sweet Briar students and animals. Our pre-vet students, our students in the equine studies certificate, and all animal-loving students will have the opportunity to learn from this new position. Dr. Ainsworth is an outstanding fit for the Sweet Briar students, horses and community. Her background and experience fit our needs well and we are very excited for her to start.”

Dr. Ainsworth will arrive on campus on Sept. 1, 2024.