High Schoolers Dig Into STEM, Earn College Credit During Explore Engineering

From July 21-26, eight high school girls learned new skills and practiced problem solving with Sweet Briar College faculty and students during its Explore Engineering Course.

Led by Engineering faculty and Engineering Project Coordinator Erin Geiersbach ’15, Explore Engineering allows high school students to get a taste of not only life on the Sweet Briar campus, but to earn college credit during an immersive, hands-on program. Participants worked collaboratively while getting a crash course in woodworking, 3D printing and computer programming before designing and building a project to show off to family and friends at the end-of-week exhibition.

This year’s group of engineers created windchimes and custom electronic musical instruments, utilizing the skills they gained in coding, fabrication and teamwork.

Special thanks to our friends Vector Space and Glad for their contributions!

