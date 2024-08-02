Sweet Briar Faculty Lead Summer Arts and Writing Retreat

From June 27-30, six Sweet Briar College faculty members and a group of visiting professional artists showcased their expertise and passions during the 2nd annual Sweet Briar Summer: Arts and Writing Retreat. The workshop welcomed 50 participants, including alumnae, friends, faculty and staff, for three days of artistic expression and exploration.

The faculty workshop leaders engaged their groups during a variety of unique courses, including Songwriting with Joshua Harris; Abstraction Painting with Claire Stankus; Writing Your Life Story with Erica Trabold; Smartphone Photography with Medford Taylor; Little But Fierce: Flash Fiction with Joe Sacksteder; and The Artist’s Book: Decorative Paper and Bookmaking with Laura Pharis.

In addition to the immersive and hands-on workshops, participants enjoyed a keynote address by Tessa Fontaine, author of The Electric Womanand The Red Grove , a performance by the jazz ensemble Flat Five, a special tasting of Sweet Briar Wine and an original multimedia dance performance by Orange Grove Dance. Attendees were also able to showcase their creations and knowledge gained during a closing reception and sharing session.

Special thanks to everyone who attended and contributed to this year’s retreat!