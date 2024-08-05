Sweet Briar Partners with IWP for International Affairs and National Security Education

On July 17, Sweet Briar College and the Institute for World Politics (IWP) signed a Memorandum of Understanding to create a new partnership for international affairs, national security and intelligence education.

The agreement was formalized in a signing ceremony with President Mary Pope M. Hutson ’83 and IWP President Amb. Aldona Woś.

Under the new agreement, Sweet Briar students will have the opportunity to have early assurance on or after April 30 of their junior year when applying to IWP, as well as priority consideration in its internship program. Additionally, the College will have the opportunity to bring 10 students and graduates for an annual visit to IWP.

Graduates will have access to a special partnership scholarship for IWP’s in-person master’s programs, which in 2024 is a $2,200 scholarship per semester. They will also have the opportunity to receive reduced tuition of $500 per credit hour for IWP’s online programs.

“This new program presents exciting new opportunities for Sweet Briar students to pursue an advanced degree in an accelerated timeframe, and to leverage all the opportunities IWP has to offer in the heart of Washington, D.C.,” said IWP Dean of Academics Dr. James Robbins.



Picture courtesy of IWP