Sweet Briar Welcomes 139 New Students

On Aug. 17 & 18, the Sweet Briar College campus was teeming with excitement as the school welcomed its newest cohort of students.

We were thrilled to greet an amazing group of 139 students from 29 states and two countries, including six transfers. They began making themselves at home in our dorms as they prepared for Orientation, Weeks of Welcome programming, and their first year at Sweet Briar.

“In your time at Sweet Briar you will learn new things, you’ll challenge yourself, and you will accomplish things you never thought you could do. I encourage you to be a part of this community, engage with it, and contribute to it, and I look forward to seeing you around the campus.” President Mary Pope M. Hutson ’83 said to new students and their families during a welcome event on Aug. 17.

The incoming Vixens have an average high school GPA of 3.6. More than 30% were named Presidential & Williams Scholars and nearly 16% are Dean’s Scholars. Nearly 30% of our new Vixens identify as students of color. More than a fourth of the class are first-generation college students, while 26% are athletes and a third are interested in the College’s riding program, both competitively and as beginners.

Data as of Aug. 17, 2024