Sweet Briar College Announces SBCommitment Program

Sweet Briar College is thrilled to introduce the SBCommitment Scholarship program, a powerful opportunity that will open the gates to the future for Virginia students. This initiative provides full tuition coverage to full Pell Grant-eligible students across the Commonwealth, underscoring Sweet Briar’s commitment to making higher education accessible and impactful.

SBCommitment supports Virginia’s most promising students by covering their tuition costs. This scholarship is designed to help talented individuals pursue their educational aspirations without financial constraints. Virginia applicants to Sweet Briar College will have the chance to be automatically considered for this scholarship, which aims to attract and support the next generation of leaders and innovators.

“SBCommitment is more than just a scholarship; it’s a testament to our dedication to the women of Virginia,” said President Mary Pope M. Hutson ’83. “We are excited to offer this opportunity to ensure financial challenges do not hinder talented women from pursuing their dreams. Our commitment to building Virginia’s future leaders runs deep; this is simply the latest example of Sweet Briar’s efforts to ensure access to the valuable resources of higher education for Virginia’s young women.”

Sweet Briar College has a rich tradition of empowering women through hands-on learning and a focus on leadership. Our beautiful campus fosters a close-knit community where students grow into connected, ethical leaders ready to address the world’s challenges. With an innovative academic calendar designed for experiential learning, students engage deeply with their studies through practical experiences in our labs, greenhouses, barns, and teams.

“SBCommitment is a reflection of our commitment to the students of Virginia and our mission to cultivate the next generation of women leaders,” said Director of Admissions Taylor Gibson ’16.

Domestic, first-year, first-time students with a 3.6 GPA or higher who reside in Virginia and apply will receive automatic consideration and expedited decisions for the SBCommitment Scholarship.

For more information about the SBCommitment Scholarship program and to start your application, please visit www.sbc.edu/commitment or contact admissions@sbc.edu and 434-381-6142.