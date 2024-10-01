Dr. Nathaniel Smith Brings Academic Programming to Campus Through Grants

Dr. Nathaniel Smith receives two grants to bring new academic programming to campus.
Posted on October 01, 2024
Assistant Professor of Economics Dr. Nathaniel Smith recently received two grants to help bring new academic programming to the Sweet Briar community.
The Charles Koch Foundation and Stand Together awarded Dr. Smith a grant in support of innovative educational activities, which was used to fund reading group lunches for 12 students last spring. During the lunches, participants discussed articles that explored the role of the state in society from a philosophical, political, and economic (PPE) perspective. The grant also helped bring Dr. Anne Bradley, professor at the Institute of World Politics and vice president of academic affairs at the Fund for American Studies, to speak to the campus community on April 2. During the event, Dr. Bradley presented her research on women’s economic role in society and how the concept of family shifted in the second half of the 20th century as they won economic freedom.
“These opportunities bring an excellent opportunity for our students to have an interdisciplinary discussion of ideas and concepts that are essential to the functioning of the ‘good society,’” said Dr. Smith.