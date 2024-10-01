Dr. Smith Brings Academic Programming to Campus Through Grants

Assistant Professor of Economics Dr. Nathaniel Smith recently received two grants to help bring new academic programming to the Sweet Briar community.

The Charles Koch Foundation and Stand Together awarded Dr. Smith a grant in support of innovative educational activities, which was used to fund reading group lunches for 12 students last spring. During the lunches, participants discussed articles that explored the role of the state in society from a philosophical, political, and economic (PPE) perspective. The grant also helped bring Dr. Anne Bradley, professor at the Institute of World Politics and vice president of academic affairs at the Fund for American Studies, to speak to the campus community on April 2. During the event, Dr. Bradley presented her research on women’s economic role in society and how the concept of family shifted in the second half of the 20th century as they won economic freedom.

“These opportunities bring an excellent opportunity for our students to have an interdisciplinary discussion of ideas and concepts that are essential to the functioning of the ‘good society,’” said Dr. Smith.

Dr. Christopher Coyne discusses his latest book, How to Run Wars.This fall, Dr. Smith was awarded an educational entrepreneur grant from the Institute for Humane Studies at George Mason University (GMU) to further support the PPE reading group. In addition to the lunches, the grant will facilitate a visit from GMU professor and author Dr. Christopher Coyne, a leading academic in defense economics, to campus for a presentation about pacifism. On Sept. 18, Hampden–Sydney College students and faculty visited the PPE reading group to discuss Dr. Coyne’s latest book (co-authored with Abigail R. Hall), How to Run Wars: A Confidential Playbook for the National Security Elite. After dinner and discussion, Dr. Coyne presented the economic case for pacifism to the greater Sweet Briar community. Hosting our peers from Hampden-Sydney was a great opportunity for collaboration across our two campuses. We look forward to more intellectual exchange with them in the future.





Dr. Christopher Coyne discusses his latest book with Sweet Briar and Hampden–Sydney College students and faculty.