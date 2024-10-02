Board of Directors Welcomes 8 New Members

Sweet Briar College recently welcomed eight new members to its Board of Directors, including Elizabeth “Lele” Dickson Frenzel Casalini ’82, P’14, Nancy Webb Corkery ’81, Jane Dure ’82, Michela English ’71, J. Eric Greenwood P’12, Andrew McAllister P’21, ’24, Tori Murden McClure, and Phillip C. Stone.

An alumna and mother of Sophia “Sophie” Elizabeth Casalini ’14, Lele Casalini is the owner of Two Creek Hollow farm, a yoga therapist, professional-rated tennis instructor, and photographer. While at Sweet Briar, she majored in American studies and participated in riding, swimming and tennis. Since graduating, Lele has stayed active and engaged with the College as an ardent supporter. Lele’s mother, Cynthia “Cynnie” Wilson Ottaway, is a member of the Class of 1957.

Nancy Corkery was a government major and student-athlete while at the College, participating in the field hockey, lacrosse and equestrian programs. She has since shared her expertise with Sweet Briar on several committees, most recently chairing the Turf Field Committee, which opened in 2022. Nancy has also worked in sales, marketing and in alumnae relations at Beaver Country Day School in Chestnut Hill, Mass., and served on the board of the Braitmayer Foundation for more than 25 years.

After receiving a bachelor’s degree in English from Sweet Briar, Jane Dure began a career in magazine journalism in New York City before moving home to work at Texas Monthly Magazine, ending her journalism career as the magazine’s deputy editor. She then earned a J.D. from St. Mary’s University School of Law, where she served on the Law Journal and worked in the school’s Center for Legal and Social Justice. She is now an oil and gas mineral title attorney in San Antonio. While at Sweet Briar, she was on the tennis team that earned a berth at the Association for Intercollegiate Athletics for Women National Championships in 1981 and was the editor of The Sweet Briar News.

Michela English returns to the Board of Directors having previously served from 1999-2005 and as Emeriti Trustee from 2007-2022. Michela has also contributed to Sweet Briar as a member of Campaign Steering and Planning Committees and Development Leadership Council for the For Her Worldcampaign. In 2013, she was honored with the Sweet Briar College Distinguished Alumna Award. Following earning a B.A. in international affairs at Sweet Briar, she earned a master’s in public and private management from the Yale School of Management. Michela has spent her life in numerous sectors, including as program analyst at the Federal Energy Administration, consultant for McKinsey & Company, vice president of corporate planning and business development for the Marriott Corporation, senior vice president of the National Geographic Society, senior executive for Discovery Communications, and president and CEO of Fight for Children. She currently serves on a number of corporate and education-focused nonprofit boards.

Eric Greenwood is the father of Charlotte Greenwood ’12. A graduate of Rutgers College and the University of Virginia Darden Graduate School of Business, Eric was a LTJG in the Marine Safety Office and LCDR USCG for the U.S. Coast Guard. He has since served as vice president of sales for Carolina Pad & Paper Co., vice president of private wealth management at Goldman Sachs, managing partner of J.E. Greenwood & Company, L.P., and director of the Babson Center for Global Commerce at Sewanee: The University of the South. He also serves as a member of the Boys Home of Virginia Board of Trustees.

Andrew “Andy” McAllister is the parent of recent graduates Madeline McAllister ’21 and Abigail McAllister ’24. Andy is a senior professional with the Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond, having served for more than 30 years in technology program and portfolio management as well as executive leadership roles. He also serves as a volunteer director and board vice president of River Road Church, Baptist, Endowment Fund. Following graduation from the Virginia Military Institute with a B.S. in electrical engineering, Andy received an officer’s commission in the U.S. Marine Corps and served in Signals Intelligence leadership roles at field stations across the Pacific as well as with Regimental Combat Team 7 (Task Force Ripper) in Operation Desert Shield / Desert Storm. He also earned a M.S. in systems engineering from Virginia Tech.

Tori Murden McClureis a noted explorer and former president of Spalding University, retiring in 2024 after 25 years of service to the university. During her career, she also has worked as a chaplain at a Boston hospital, director of a Louisville women’s shelter, policy assistant in the Louisville Mayor’s Office, and the first full-time employee of the Muhammad Ali Center in Louisville, Ky. Tori holds a bachelor’s degree from Smith College, Master of Divinity from Harvard University, law degree from the University of Louisville, and Master of Fine Arts in writing degree from Spalding. She is author of the memoir, A Pearl in the Storm: How I Found My Heart in the Middle of the Ocean, which details her life and experience as the first woman and first American to row a boat solo across the Atlantic Ocean, having accomplished the feat in 1999 after 81 days at sea. The book is the basis of stage musical Row,>which made its world premiere at the prestigious Williamstown Theatre Festival in Massachusetts in summer 2021.

Phillip Stone served as Sweet Briar’s president from 2015-2017, playing an instrumental role in the saving of the College following the attempted closure. Prior to Sweet Briar, he led Bridgewater College as president for 16 years. In 2017, he returned to practicing law and is currently leading the Stone Law Group, PLC in Harrisonburg, Va. A native of Bassett, Va., Phillip earned his B.A. in economics with honors from Bridgewater. He attended graduate school at the University of Chicago School of Economics and received his J.D. from the University of Virginia School of Law. He also holds four honorary doctorate degrees.