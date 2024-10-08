Nina Hugi ’24 Begins Journey in Veterinary School

Nina Hugi ’24 recently started her post-graduate studies at the University of Illinois College of Veterinary Medicine in Urbana, Ill. Nina Hugi ’24 receives her blue coat at the University of Illinois College of Veterinary Medicine.



One of 159 members entering the university’s Class of 2028, admission is highly competitive with criteria for acceptance including grade point average, background, experience, and interviews. The university’s veterinary school is one of only 33 in the nation.

Prior to enrolling and receiving her “blue coat,” Hugi’s time at Sweet Briar gave her the skills needed to excel at the next level. Over the last 15 years, 89% of the Sweet Briar students that applied to veterinary school were accepted, with an unprecedented 100% acceptance rate for 11 of those years.

“Sweet Briar’s unique curriculum allowed me to grow into a well-rounded student that has not only prepared me for the rigor of veterinary school, but also granted me the interpersonal skills to conduct myself properly in the professional environment,” Hugi said.

While at the university, Hugi will participate in the innovative Illinois Integrated Veterinary Professional Curriculum at the College of Veterinary Medicine at Illinois. Throughout the rigorous four-year program leading to a Doctor of Veterinary Medicine degree, coursework in anatomy, physiology, and other sciences is highly integrated with clinical material and focused on preparing new graduates for clinical practice. This includes spending eight weeks of the first semester engaging in clinical areas of veterinary practice rather than attending lectures and laboratories. After graduation, Hugi will then face state and national board examinations covering knowledge of companion and food animal medicine in order to become licensed to practice.

“I had a lot of hands-on experience while at Sweet Briar. Whether it was working with advanced technology during chemistry labs or studying bees directly in the apiary, I was always engaged during class and I think that has really helped me stay passionate and prioritize school, which is SO important during veterinary school!” she said.

A biology major, Hugi was involved in the IHSA equestrian team and Tau Phi during her time at Sweet Briar after graduating from Carmel Catholic High School in Mundelein, Ill.