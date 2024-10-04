Exhibition Opening: Sweet Briar Faculty Bring Scary Stories to Campus

On Oct. 3, the campus community enjoyed the opening of the newest exhibit in Pannell Gallery, Scary Stories: The High Road/Strange Mirrors,which presents knowable and unknowable fears harvested deep from within Sweet Briar’s extensive art collection.

The artwork was intentionally arranged with more figurative works such as pieces featuring dolls, devils, spiders, skeletons, cat-rabbits, hazmat suits, and a meat grinder on the western wall with more abstract works on the east, including ineffable sources of unease that require greater participation from the viewer. The collection was bridged by a ceramic installation, Hollow Relics , by artist Amy Sacksteder and artwork by the children of College faculty and staff in the pocket gallery by the front door.

Curated by Assistant Professor Joe Sacksteder, this exhibition was inspired by and coincides with the English and Creative Writing elective “Scary Stories: Tradition and Innovation,” and several pieces are translations of works of literature and mythology into visual mediums. The arrangement seeks to subvert simplistic binaries, particularly between the figurative and the abstract.

“On its surface, the subject matter of that class might not seem like it would translate to something so high culture as an art exhibition—or maybe even to a college class. And that’s one of the points of the course, that we’re complicating the simplistic binary between so-called literary writing and so-called genre writing,” Professor Sacksteder said during his remarks at the opening event.

Located in the Anne Gary Pannell Center, the exhibit is presented by Sweet Briar’s art galleries led by Director of Galleries & Museum Clare van Loenen.





Clare van Loenen and the gallery assistants enjoy the Scary Stories: The High Road/Strange Mirrors exhibition opening.