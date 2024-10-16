4 Professors Named Faculty Fellows

Four Sweet Briar faculty members were recently recognized for their academic contributions to the College: Dr. August Hardy and Dr. Christopher Penfield were named Dana Faculty Fellows and Laura Pharis and Dr. John Morrisey were named Cameron Fellows.

“Sweet Briar’s faculty are its most valuable asset. Awards such as these show appreciation and recognition for their efforts in support of the College’s academic program,” said Dr. Jeffrey Key, vice president for academic affairs and dean of the College.

The Dana Faculty Fellowship was instituted in 1972 to provide a means of rewarding faculty who have demonstrated excellence in pedagogy, scholarship, and service to the College. The Dana award includes a salary supplement and research funding for a period of three years, during which faculty hold the title of Dana Professor.

Dr. August HardyAssistant professor Dr. August Hardy, named as Dana Professor of Economics, has been at Sweet Briar since 2019. After earning his undergraduate degree from the University of Virginia, Dr. Hardy received a master’s degree and Ph.D. from George Mason University. His dissertation focused on “Rationality on the Fringes,” and his research and teaching have centered around applied microeconomics and political economy, with a secondary interest in industrial organization. While at Sweet Briar, he has enjoyed teaching unique classes such as Economics of Wine and his public choice course that took him to Costa Rica with a group of students.

“I feel blessed to be recognized with this honor. It feels like a recognition of my investment in this College and community. I’m excited to use the associated research funding for some projects that have been on the back burner,”said Dr. Hardy.

Dr. Chris PenfieldAssociate Professor of Philosophy Dr. Christopher Penfield came to Sweet Briar in 2017 and has been named a Dana Professor of Philosophy. He studied philosophy at Haverford College as an undergrad, earned a master’s from the New School for Social Research, and completed his Ph.D. at Purdue University. Dr. Penfield’s teaching interests include social and political philosophy, ethics, philosophy of art and literature, philosophical psychology, environmental philosophy, philosophy of religion, history of philosophy, and logic. He also serves as Sweet Briar’s chief faculty marshal and mace-bearer.

Endowed by Flora Cameron Crichton ’46, the Cameron Fellows program was established in 2004 to recognize tenured faculty who have demonstrated excellence in one or more of these areas: teaching, scholarship, or service to the College. Cameron Fellows receive a salary increase and will hold the title of “Cameron Fellow” for the remainder of their time at Sweet Briar.

Laura PharisA member of the Sweet Briar community since 1990, Professor of Studio Art Laura Pharis was recently named a Cameron Fellow. She was previously recognized as Virginia Artist of the Year by the Richmond Women’s Caucus for the Arts. In addition to numerous solo and invitational exhibitions, her art has appeared on the CD covers of Robbie Wells, Mike Seeger, Elke Baker, and Nicolas Ross, and covers of books of poetry by Allison Seay and Susan Hankla. Pharis is the first woman to be named a Cameron Fellow.

“I’ve been teaching at Sweet Briar since fall 1990. In excellent facilities, I’ve been able to teach the things I love. All that time, Sweet Briar has nourished me with its beautiful and interesting environment, and the College community of scholars and friends, but the best things are the kind, funny, wise, inspired, inspiring students,” Pharis said.

Dr. John Morrissey

Professor of Biology Dr. John Morrissey was also named a Cameron Fellow. A marine biologist and textbook author who studies the biology of sharks and rays, he has been teaching at Sweet Briar since 2007 and currently also serves as the pre-vet advisor. A graduate of Hofstra University and the University of Miami Rosenstiel School of Marine and Atmospheric Science, Dr. Morrissey is a lifetime member of the American Elasmobranch Society. Before Sweet Briar, he helped usher more than 4,000 high-school students into adulthood, and he takes much pride in seeing how they’re positively impacting the world. Dr. Morrissey has also brought approximately 1,000 students to the Caribbean for a course in the biology of coral reefs and has helped many Vixens on their journeys to becoming vets.

“Receiving this recognition means everything to me, it makes it all worthwhile,” Dr. Morrissey said. “My students reward me every day with their interest and enthusiasm…I get paid to talk about something that I love—the weird, wild, and wonderful world of biology. My students often thank me, but it is I who owe them lots of thanks. Their interest has given me a lifetime of joy in the classroom and field.”